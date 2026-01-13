Metro Vancouver News

B.C. RCMP Const. Mersad Mesbah fired with immediate effect over vulgar group chats

Photo: The Canadian Press Coquitlam RCMP constable Mersad Mesbah returns to an RCMP code of conduct hearing in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A British Columbia RCMP officer has been fired with immediate effect over vulgar and sexist comments made in police group chats and over police mobile computer terminals.

RCMP conduct adjudicator Louise Morel says Coquitlam Const. Mersad Mesbah's conduct amounted to discreditable conduct, and he “put aside” his oath as a police officer.

Mesbah is one of three officers from the detachment who faced code of conduct proceedings over the comments.

The comments came to light after a colleague made a complaint about sexist, racist and harassing comments about him, other police officers and members of the public in 2021.

Mesbah has said he's deeply regretful of his actions and used the chats to vent frustrations with the job, and didn't mean for his comments to be hurtful or malicious.

Former constable Ian Solven resigned from the RCMP in December, while Const. Philip Dick faces the conclusion of his code of conduct proceedings next month.