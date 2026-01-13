Metro Vancouver News

Broadway business owners seek lifeline grants as street closure looms

Photo: Glen Korstrom, BIV. Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Area executive director Neil Wyles stands over a map of planned road changes on East Broadway

Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Area (MPBIA) is warning that more business failures are likely if subway construction completely closes East Broadway for four months between Main Street and Quebec Street starting Jan. 26.

When the road reopens, the plan is for it to be one lane in each direction for four months, meaning more disruption, MPBIA executive director Neil Wyles told BIV on Monday.

He wants to meet B.C. Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth to convey how bleak the financial picture is for many business owners along Broadway, and how a small "lifeline" grant from the province could stave off business failures.

"This is a ministerial conversation," he said. "It's not something that you kick down to staff."

He has not spoken with Farnworth through the five years that the nearly $3-billion project has been underway, he said. Ministry officials also did not attend a Dec. 8 meeting that the MPBIA held to address business needs.

"The province has been in regular contact with the business community through the life of the Broadway subway project," the province told BIV in an email.

Business owners all along the strip say that the construction has deterred foot traffic and hurt business.

Wyles estimated that there used to be about 125 businesses in a five-block stretch from Main Street westward. That number has been cut to fewer than 60.

"Many operators are already at or below break-even," he said. "Another prolonged shutdown without meaningful mitigation will push more businesses past the point of recovery.”

What Wyles is calling an infrastructure lifeline grant, would be tied to business size, fixed costs, and documented losses, and could keep businesses from being forced to close, he said.

Farnworth has so far rejected calls for compensation.

"In terms of compensation, that has never been a policy of any government," Farnworth said at a press conference in December.

"When infrastructure projects are built, we know that it does cause some inconvenience, and we recognize that, which is why, right from the beginning of the project, in fact any project, we work closely with affected businesses, doing what we can, making sure that mitigation strategies can be put in place. That has been what has happened."

Farnworth was not available today for an interview with BIV. His office did not immediately respond to the MPBIA's latest request for compensation or to accusations that it has not been communicating well with business owners.

Wyles said one example of little communication with government is that it was not until late last week that he learned that the closure would start on Jan. 26 at 7 a.m. Before that, the province simply said that it would start in "late January."

Construction crews need to close all access to the street to more quickly dismantle a long and temporary four-lane traffic deck bridge built above Mount Pleasant Station’s construction pit. Other monthslong closures are likely further along Broadway in coming months. They would be in an area around Cambie Street and an area around Laurel Street, Wyles said.

Businesses on West 8th Avenue are also readying for traffic changes.

Eastbound buses, for example, are set to detour down Main Street to East 8th Avenue, then go west to Quebec Street and then up to Broadway. Barricades on East 8th Avenue will block traffic going north on Quebec Street from getting to Broadway.

"We're losing all of the parking on East 8th Avenue, and any remaining parking on Quebec Street to facilitate this bus route," Wyles said. "That's where all the families drop off their kids for their lessons at the multiple music schools, and dance and yoga schools in the neighbourhood. There's a safety issue."

Business owners said at a Dec. 8 meeting that they were caught off-guard by news that the government planned to completely close East Broadway between Main Street and Quebec Street for four months.

There had been another option, which would have been to leave one lane open on Broadway during the needed upcoming construction. The catch is that instead of a four-month closure and a four-month period of one lane in each direction, the street would be disrupted for 18 months, Wyles said.

Business owners who have hung on during years of construction on Broadway have seen their own financial situation worsen.

Ron MacGillivray, who owns Fable Diner& Bar Ltd., for example, told BIV last month he and his wife are now renting, after having to sell their home to finance the business.

Pacific Angler Enterprises Ltd. owner Kathryn Sharp said last month she works a second job.

Tara Shayegan, who owns Uphoria Yoga Inc. with husband Shayan Mirhosseini, said her husband is working a second job and she is working longer hours at the yoga studio.

"We're holding on and trying to serve our community," Shayegan said Monday. "We have a niche demographic of kids and we have an after-school program so parents really rely on us."