17-year-old in 'critical condition' after alleged hit-and-run in Richmond

Photo: Richmond News file photo. Richmond RCMP responded to an alleged hit and run on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 in city centre.

A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital in critical condition on Saturday after an alleged hit and run on No. 3 Road in Richmond.

Richmond RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services were called to No. 3 Road, between Leslie and Browngate roads, at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 after one person was struck by a car.

They arrived to find the victim unconscious and bleeding.

Initial investigation indicates the teenaged boy was struck by a vehicle following an altercation near the roadway, according to Richmond RCMP.

The suspect vehicle did not remain at the scene, police said.

Based on the investigation, the victim was struck by a dark 2014 to 2019 Ford Fiesta, which is believed to have damage at the front end.

“Failing to remain at the scene after a collision is a serious offence,” said Const. Rae Hu, investigator with Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

Police are also investigating an alleged assault related to that altercation.

A video circulating online shows two people allegedly chasing one person across the arterial road before the accident happened.

Paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites told the Richmond News primary and advanced care paramedics as well as a paramedic supervisor attended the scene.

"One patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition," said Twaites.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2026-1055.