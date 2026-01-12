Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver continues to prepare for FIFA World Cup 2026

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Vancouver officials continue to prepare for seven matches to be played at BC Place Stadium as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament in June and July. Canada, the United States and Mexico will host the 48-team international event.

Organizers are billing it as a “beautiful game in a beautiful place.”

The game is soccer—better known as football in Europe and other countries outside North America—and the beautiful place is Vancouver, where seven matches of the FIFA World Cup will be hosted in June and July inside BC Place stadium.

Canada will play Qatar June 18 and Switzerland June 24.

Other teams scheduled to play in Vancouver are Australia, New Zealand, Egypt and Belgium; Australia’s opponent for its June 13 match will be decided in March, and it will be either Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia or Turkey.

The 48-team international event, which will see Toronto and 14 cities in the United States and Mexico also host games, comes with great anticipation by fans and each city’s hospitality industry.

But the games also come with a financial cost, with a large portion of the yet-to-be-finalized budget dedicated to safety and security. Restricted areas around BC Place Stadium and changes to city bylaws will also be in play.

'Budget friendly'

Vancouver officials from the FIFA World Cup 2026 host committee last updated media in December on preparations for the tournament, but provided no updates on cost beyond what was released publicly in June 2025.

As Jessie Adcock, the host committee’s leader, told BIV in December, the recent draw that determined all but one of the matchups at BC Place has triggered a fresh look at the budget for the tournament.

“It really is now going to be possible for us to do the math,” said Adcock, noting each team’s fan base has “different customs” and some would be more “budget friendly” than others.

Estimates released in June by the provincial government, PavCo and the City of Vancouver pegged projected direct costs in the range of $261 million to $281 million.

'Inherent risks'

At the same time, the city is projecting revenues from the major events municipal and regional district tax in the range of $250 million to $260 million, as well as an additional $52 million to $60 million including commercial revenues, facility rental fees and the city’s direct contribution of $5 million.

“Estimate ranges have been developed for costs and revenues to recognize that there are inherent risks and uncertainties remaining from now until the end of the event,” a news release said in June.

“The estimates reflect a normal range of risks that could be reasonably expected for an event of this size and scale and include contingency allocations.”

While a budget update from the host committee awaits, Vancouver city council’s approval in November of the “FIFA World Cup 2026 bylaw” has provided more insight into observable changes that will be in play prior and during the tournament.

Those changes, along with some answers provided by Adcock, deputy city manager Karen Levitt and information posted on the host committee’s website (www.vancouverfwc26.ca), are what BIV has relied on to offer a summary of how Vancouver is preparing for the World Cup.

Vancouver city councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung and Mike Klassen at a recent city event to watch the draw for the World Cup matchups. | Photo by Mike Howell, BIV

What is the FIFA World Cup 2026 bylaw?

Essentially, it’s a series of temporary amendments and relaxations of the building bylaw, graffiti bylaw, noise control bylaw, sign bylaw, street and traffic bylaw, street vending bylaw and ticket offences bylaw.

The measures are designed to “help promote public safety, uphold event integrity, minimize disruptions and present a clean and welcoming environment” in June and July of 2026, said a report that went before city council in November.

The bylaw is intended to be in place from May 13, 2026 to July 20, 2026.

Amendments and relaxations of the building bylaw, however, need to apply from the earlier date of Jan. 1, 2026 to facilitate the construction of various structures for the summer event.

The FWC26 bylaw includes provisions that allow for the erection of temporary buildings and structures, the prompt removal of graffiti, management of noise and installation of temporary signs.

The bylaw will also allow for the removal of illegal commercial signs, limit the distribution and display of advertising materials on streets and management of truck routes, street entertainment and street vending.

Does the bylaw mean people living on the streets around BC Place Stadium and other spots in the city will be forced to move?

“There were no street sweeps, so to speak, associated with the 2010 Games, and there will be no street sweeps associated with the FIFA event,” Levitt told council in November. “We have teams deployed to these areas, we have teams deployed to help people experiencing homelessness. We are actually developing a human rights action plan associated with FIFA. It's one of our obligations as the host city, and it addresses this topic, among many others.”

What kind of supports or exemptions could be offered to local vendors and restaurants who may experience reduced access to their businesses due to the stricter regulations in restricted zones?

“The city is working directly with business improvement associations and other business associations, and sometimes directly with businesses—especially if they're in the zone of street closures—to have those very discussions,” Levitt said. “It's already an open line of communication, and that will continue all the way up to and including the games.”

The city has also written a “community activation playbook,” which offers tips on celebrating, permitting, public viewing and activation ideas “to help businesses and communities bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 atmosphere to life across the province.”

Who is in charge of security?

David Jones, a longtime police leader who once headed the New Westminster Police Department and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, describes himself on his LinkedIn page as co-lead of the Integrated Safety and Security Unit.

The unit includes representatives from the Vancouver Police Department.

“The scope of responsibilities includes integrating public safety and private security plan and resources from numerous agencies including: police, fire, ambulance, emergency planning, private security and provincial health authorities,” Jones wrote.

Information provided to media in December said preparations in Vancouver involve collaboration with more than 18 agencies, including the Toronto Police Service, the City of Toronto, the RCMP and law enforcement in all host cities.

A full-scale security exercise is expected in the spring.

Where are the training sites for the teams?

Teams will use the recently completed Killarney Park facility and the National Soccer Development Centre at the University of British Columbia as training sites.

What is the FIFA Fan Festival?

The soon-to-be finished PNE Amphitheatre will be the go-to spot in the city to engage in World Cup fever, with the new facility operating for most of the competition and featuring live match broadcasts, entertainment, cultural programming, interactive activities and diverse food and beverage options.