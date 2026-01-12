Metro Vancouver News

Police investigate after man found dead in burning home in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after a man's body was found inside a burning home in the Metro Vancouver city.

Surrey police say emergency responders answered the call reporting the fire at about 7 a.m. Monday and arrived at the home in the 12700 block of 56 Avenue.

Firefighters say they found the man's body while searching the engulfed home for victims.

Police say serious crime investigators have been called in to assist the coroner and firefighters in determining if foul play was involved in the death.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Local roads in the area of the fire had to be shut down during the firefighting operation, and police are urging anyone with information on the case to contact investigators.