Atmospheric river expected along B.C. south coast, 'main brunt' arriving Sunday

Photo: The Canadian Press A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from the rain while walking on the Stanley Park seawall across the water from downtown Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 19, 2024.

Environment Canada says an atmospheric river will take aim at British Columbia's south coast this weekend as heavy rain continues to batter the north coast.

It says the "main brunt" of the weather system in the Metro Vancouver region will arrive Sunday, with heavy rain expected at times.

The weather office says 75 to 125 millimetres of rain is expected to fall before easing Monday night, with amounts possibly higher over the North Shore Mountains.

It says water will likely pool on roads and landslides may occur in "vulnerable areas" such as steep slopes or deforested regions and is warning drivers that delays are possible.

Meanwhile Environment Canada says up to 100 millimetres of rain is possible along the north coast in the wake of a system that moved through the area.

It says another front system will arrive Sunday, bringing more heavy rain and is warning residents utility outages are possible.

B.C.'s Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship has issued a flood watch along north and west Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the North Shore Mountains.

It says "prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible, along with warmer temperatures and additional runoff from rain-on-snow melt."

The ministry says temperatures are expected to rise through the weekend and into next week, with the potential for significant snowmelt on Sunday and Monday, particularly on mid-elevation terrain in those regions.

High streamflow advisories are also in effect for central, eastern and southern Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, the Lower Fraser region as well as in the outer coastal areas of the north and central coasts and areas along the south coast not covered by the flood watch.

The ministry says impacts could include road washouts, localized flooding, overbank flow and landslides, and advises people stay away from riverbanks and check road conditions before travelling.

"Extra vigilance is appropriate through the weekend and into Monday, with the expectation that this weather pattern could lead to escalating flood hazard," it says.