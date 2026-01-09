Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver Aquarium opening new 'amazing' axolotl exhibit

New aquarium exhibit

Photo: Vancouver Aquarium. A new permanent axolotl exhibit is opening at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Vancouver Aquarium is adding a new permanent exhibit, filled with axolotls.

A permanent dedicated space for the weirdly cute creatures opens at the Stanley Park attraction this Sunday (Jan. 11).

There are only about 1,000 of the Mexican amphibians still in the wild, says director of animal care Mackenzie Neale, but the unique little animal has a huge global fan base.

"I think that's what people don't know: the wild populations are critically endangered," Neale says.

While the aquarium has had a tank for one or two axolotls in the Frogs Forever area for years, a classroom that hasn't been used since the outbreak of COVID-19 has been turned into a room focusing on the cute salamander.

"We've turned that into a public gallery and dedicated a whole room to axolotls," Neale says. "It makes it more accessible and easier to view the animals."

It'll have two large tanks with multiple axolotls, along with more information on them, a video presentation about their conservation and another tank with fish from the same area of Mexico.

To start off, the aquarium will have three or four of the creatures in the Amazing Axolotls exhibit (pink and grey variations), but plans to add more. Neale says they're not sure how many will be in the exhibition space, as it'll depend on the individual animals' temperaments.

"They don't always get along with each other, so we're going to see how they do in their new environment," Neale says.

Axolotls have 'regenerative superpowers'

The aquarium's group will take time to grow.

Most axolotls are bred by humans and kept in captivity these days, Neale says. In B.C., they're actually restricted. The aquarium's population will be a so-called assurance population, which helps make sure axolotls won't go extinct if the wild population collapses.

While the endangered animal is currently popular in the mainstream, it's been notable to science for a while.

One reason is how it matures, or really the fact it doesn't.

"Most salamanders under go metamorphosis, but axolotls don't do that," Neale says. "They retain their juvenile forms."

Perhaps more interesting, and more useful to research, are their healing abilities. Humans can heal from cuts, broken bones and similar injuries. Some lizards can regrow tails.

Axolotls are in a different league.

"They have regenerative superpowers," Neale explains. "They can regrow spinal cords, they can regrow brain tissue and heart tissue. That makes them super interesting to research."