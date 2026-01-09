Metro Vancouver News

Man arrested after allegedly punching woman in Vancouver road rage incident

A male driver has been charged with one count of assault after allegedly punching a 60-year-old woman in the head multiple times over a road rage incident in Vancouver.

Police says officers responded to the city's Marpole neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 9-1-1 call about an alleged assault.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly came out of his vehicle and opened the door of the car driven by the victim, then punched her in the head many times before fleeing the scene.

The 60-year-old woman was seriously injured and received treatment in the hospital.

Police say a witness helped the victim and provided information to police, allowing them to identify the suspect who was then taken into custody in Richmond later that day.

Police say the 52-year-old man has since been charged with one count of assault for causing bodily harm, and he has been released on bail by the courts.