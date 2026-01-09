Metro Vancouver News

Patrol officer stumbles on gunshot victim in New Westminster, B.C.

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Metro Vancouver that has sent one man to hospital after an officer stumbled across the victim while on patrol.

New Westminster police say the officer discovered the victim lying on the ground "in apparent distress" at about 3 a.m. in the area of 100 Columbia Street.

The man was given first aid at the scene then taken to hospital to treat gunshot wounds.

Investigators closed parts of Columbia Street for several hours later, although no further information has been released.

Major crime investigators have taken over the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact New Westminster police immediately.