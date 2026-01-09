Metro Vancouver News

Pedestrian struck and killed

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a train in Langley, B.C., Thursday night.

RCMP say it happened at about 7:55 p.m. near 206 Street and 98 Avenue.

Police, firefighters and ambulance responded to a call reporting the incident and found the unidentified victim who had been struck by a train.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

No further details of the collision or the circumstances surrounding the case have been released.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact investigators.