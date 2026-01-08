Metro Vancouver News
No one injured in extortion-related Langley, B.C. shooting, police say
Police in Langley, B.C., say no one was injured in an apparent extortion-related shooting.
RCMP say officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6900 block of 232nd street shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Officers found evidence that shots were fired when they arrived at the scene.
Police say the suspects were in a dark-coloured sedan but they left the area shortly after the shooting.
The RCMP says it's believed the shooting is related to extortion activities in the province.
It comes just a day after police in nearby Delta said no one was hurt in a shooting at a home in a case that is also believed to be connected to extortion.
