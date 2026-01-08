Metro Vancouver News

B.C. man sentenced for drug trafficking had ordered firearm parts from China: CBSA

Gun parts came from China

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the uniform of a CBSA officer at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, October 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Canada Border Services Agency says a man from Richmond, B.C., sentenced for drug trafficking was caught because he ordered illegal gun parts from China.

The agency says Raymond Sun has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and issued a lifetime firearms ban after he was found guilty of possessing fentanyl and MDMA for the purpose of trafficking.

The border service launched its investigation after officers from the Vancouver International Mail Centre intercepted the illegal gun parts from China.

The agency says the investigation identified Sun as the importer and in February 2021 he was arrested at his Richmond home.

It seized the drugs, $77,000 and found drug trafficking items, including a money-counter machine.

The agency says Sun was found guilty of two drug trafficking charges before a provincial court in March and was sentenced on Dec. 16.