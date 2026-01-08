Metro Vancouver News

Teenager found dead after house fire in Langley, B.C.

Teen found dead after fire

Photo: The Canadian Press Langley RCMP say a 15-year-old is dead after a house fire in the city on Jan. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police in Langley, B.C., say a 15-year-old has died in a house fire in the city.

RCMP say they were called to the fire on 248 Street just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and the teenager was found dead inside.

Sgt. Zynal Sharoom with the Langley RCMP called the death is a "heartbreaking tragedy."

Police say the cause of the blaze is being investigated, though there is no indication that criminality was involved.

They say the BC Coroners Services and fire officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the fire.