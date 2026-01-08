Metro Vancouver News

London Drugs closing Woodward's store in Vancouver, citing losses, staff safety

London Drugs cuts losses

Photo: BIV files London Drugs opened its store in the Woodward's Building in December 2009.

London Drugs Ltd. plans to close its store in the Woodward’s Building in the Downtown Eastside on Feb. 1, following years of the retailer decrying rampant theft and financial losses at the location.

"Continued operations are not sustainable," Clint Mahlman, president and chief operating officer of the B.C. company, told BIV in an email.

He said aside from financial considerations, he also feared for the safety of its staff at the 27,000-square-foot store, which opened in December 2009.

"Over several years we faced persistent safety incidents and significant operating losses at this site," Mahlman said.

"We are grateful to the Vancouver Police Department for sustained support, including targeted patrols, a neighbourhood liaison officer and joint safety walk-throughs, which helped reduce violent incidents against our staff. Even with these improvements, customer traffic did not return, and operating losses and the costs required to operate safely remained high."

London Drugs' general manager of loss prevention, Tony Hunt estimated in 2024 that retailers likely only report about 15 per cent of theft incidents to the police. He told BIV last year that "it is a possibility" that the company would close its Woodward’s Building store.

Speculation about London Drugs closing other Vancouver stores has swirled for years and raised fears about how closures could impact neighbourhoods.

In October 2023, Mahlman quashed a rumour that the chain planned to close its store at the corner of Granville and West Georgia streets. But he said at the time that the company assesses the viability of all of its stores on an ongoing basis. He added that on average, prices at his stores were up about three per cent in order to compensate for shoplifting and vandalism.

BIV asked in an email if the company plans to close any other stores.

"There are no additional closures to announce at this time. We make location decisions case by case based on safety, operational and financial conditions," Mahlman said in a follow-up email.

The Richmond-based general-merchandise seller, owned by 123-year-old H.Y. Louie Co., has more than 80 locations across Western Canada.

Shoppers in the Downtown Eastside may also soon lose a longtime grocer.

The Sunrise Market at 300 Powell St., which has been operating since the early 1960s and is run by the Joe family, announced last month that their business is for sale.

It is unclear if a buyer for the business might be found. The property is not for sale.

The news, however, prompted OneCity mayoral candidate Amanda Burrows to suggest Tuesday that the City of Vancouver should buy grocers such as Sunrise Market and contract a non-profit corporation operate them. She said an affordable food supply is an amenity that the city should be investing in.

A 15,000-square-foot Nesters Market continues to operate in the Woodwards Building.