B.C. Mountie should be fired or ordered to resign over behaviour in group chats: lawyer

Photo: The Canadian Press Coquitlam RCMP Const. Mersad Mesbah returns to an RCMP code of conduct hearing in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

An RCMP officer who has been found to have committed discreditable conduct over sexist comments in group chats says he never meant to hurt anyone and still wants to be a Mountie.

But the lawyer for the RCMP's conduct authority says Const. Mersad Mesbah should be dismissed immediately or directed to resign within 14 days over posts that included hoping a woman would be killed and saying he would have pepper sprayed a victim if he had been first to arrive on a scene.

Mesbah told the hearing today that he viewed the chats as places where he could "just dump this terrible thing" from his head before he moved on to the next interaction or file and he "truly, deeply regrets" his actions.

RCMP adjudicator Louise Morel determined last year that Coquitlam constables Mesbah, Ian Solven and Philip Dick, failed to treat people with respect and courtesy and committed discreditable conduct when they posted racist, sexist, and homophobic comments in a group chat with other officers and on police computer terminals.

Conduct authority lawyer John MacLaughlan said Mesbah's actions are "fundamentally incompatible" with the RCMP's core values.

Mesbah's lawyer, Allison Tremblay, argued that serious consequences "short of dismissal" would be appropriate such as a loss of pay for 45 days or training, calling him a dedicated officer with the ability for rehabilitation.

Solven was ordered to resign at a separate hearing in December and the RCMP confirmed this week that he is no longer a member.

Morel is expected to make a decision on Mesbah's case next week.