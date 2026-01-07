Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival to return after deadly SUV attack, focus on healing

Photo: The Canadian Press Candles burn at a memorial for the Lapu Lapu Day block party tragedy in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Filipino BC has announced the 2026 Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver will go ahead nearly a year after the devastating van attack that killed 11 people and injured dozens more.

The organization says it recognizes "the community’s shared grief" and notes the planning for this year's event in April has a focus on "remembrance and healing" and will include at least one memorial gathering.

The group says it will be working closely with the City of Vancouver, the province and first responders to ensure safety measures are in place.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo, the man accused of plowing his vehicle through the crowded festival on April 26, faces 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 charges of attempted murder.

A provincial court judge found him fit to stand trial in September.

RJ Aquino, the chair of Filipino BC, says in a news release that the festival is a cultural celebration but will also be about "unity, care and reflection."

“As we look ahead, we centre community healing and remembrance alongside cultural pride," he says. "This festival is a way to come together safely, to hold space for grief, and to reaffirm our commitment to one another through culture, connection, and collective care."

Filipino BC says full event details will be released later, but the festival is scheduled a week before the attack's one-year mark "to allow that time to be dedicated to memorial events and reflection." It will take place the weekend of April 17-19.

The organization says it "continues to connect with other community members to allow for meaningful engagement on the event."