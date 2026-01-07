282271
279561
Metro Vancouver News  

Police investigating deaths at a home in South Delta

Two seniors found dead

Ian Jacques / Delta Optimist - Jan 7, 2026 / 11:26 am | Story: 592893

Delta police are at a home on London Crescent in South Delta investigating the circumstances of the deaths of two elderly residents.

According to a news release, on Wednesday morning at approximately 12:12 a.m., officers attended the home in the 4600 block to conduct a wellness check.

Once inside, officers located two deceased elderly adults inside the home.

Police say the incident is believed to be isolated. There are no public safety concerns and no suspects are outstanding.

The Delta Police Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Metro Vancouver News

280115