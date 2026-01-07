Metro Vancouver News
No one injured in extortion-related shooting in Delta, B.C.: police
Shooting tied to extortion
Police in Delta, B.C., say they are looking into a shooting linked to an ongoing extortion case.
It happened at a home early Wednesday near 84 Avenue and Brooke Road.
Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired toward the home, but no further details about suspects or the circumstances have been released.
There were people inside the home at the time, but police say no one was hurt.
Police say the shooting is believed to be related to a current extortion investigation, and major crime investigators have taken over the file.
There has been a rise in extortion-related violence against Canada's South Asian community involving dozens of shootings, setting off the formation of a provincial task force last year.
