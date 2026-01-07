Metro Vancouver News

Man arrested in connection with three armed robberies in Burnaby, B.C.

Arrest in armed robberies

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say a man linked to a string of armed robberies in Metro Vancouver late last year has been arrested during a raid at a local home.

Burnaby RCMP say the 35-year-old man was taken into custody on Dec. 10 after Mounties and Vancouver police emergency teams served a search warrant on a home in Vancouver.

The man has since been released, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the man is suspected in three armed robberies in October and November.

The first crime was on Oct. 27, when a Burnaby business reported being robbed by someone wielding a weapon.

Two later cases were reported in mid-November at another business located in South Burnaby.