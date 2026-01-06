Metro Vancouver News

North Vancouver RCMP arrest 2 for Capilano Mall bear spray attack

Photo: North Vancouver RCMP North Vancouver RCMP and other first responders gather at Capilano Mall after suspects bear sprayed employees in a store, Dec. 18, 2025.

North Vancouver RCMP have arrested two suspects they believe are responsible for a bear spray assault at Capilano Mall.

The incident happened during the afternoon of Dec. 18, according to a release from investigators.

Two masked men entered a store around 4:20 p.m. and deployed bear spray on three employees. They fled without stealing anything soon after.

Frontline officers fanned out in the area and used a drone to hunt for the suspects, but no arrests were made.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV security footage, investigators were able to ID the men, who are both known to police, the release states.

On Saturday, Jan. 3, officers on patrol on Marine Drive in Norgate recognized the two men from the CCTV footage and arrested them.

“We’re relieved that no one suffered serious physical injuries, but the impact of this incident is still significant,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson. “Being bear sprayed in a confined space is extremely traumatic, and the employees involved have endured a great deal. We’re grateful for the community’s assistance and are pleased that arrests have now been made.”

No charges have been sworn yet and the suspects’ names have not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call 604‑985‑1311.