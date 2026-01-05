Metro Vancouver News

Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday at Lougheed Highway and Laity Street.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

RCMP say serious crime investigators have taken over the case and are looking into the cause of the crash.

The driver is speaking with police, but no other details have been released.

Police are asking those who have information on the crash and have not already spoken to investigators to reach out to the Ridge Meadows RCMP.