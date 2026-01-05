Metro Vancouver News

Environment Canada warns of heavy rain, snow in higher elevations in Metro Vancouver

Winter storm to hit coast

Photo: The Canadian Press High school students from Japan pose against the downtown skyline as their classmates take photos while rain falls at Stanley Park, in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Parts of Metro Vancouver could see heavy rain approaching 70 millimetres in some areas and snowfall at higher elevations, starting Monday night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, signalling the arrival of a strong frontal system that is expected to bring heavy precipitation stretching into Tuesday afternoon.

The heaviest rain is expected near the North Shore mountains while Vancouver itself may see up to 40 millimetres of rain.

Environment Canada says the precipitation is expected to fall as snow over higher terrain, with a falling snowline meaning places such as Burnaby Mountain and the Upper Levels Highway in the North Shore could see a few centimetres of accumulation.

There is expected to be "significant snowfall accumulations" over higher terrain, including the North Shore mountains.

The region affected by the special weather statement covers the northern half of Metro Vancouver north of the Fraser River, which also includes Coquitlam, New Westminster and Maple Ridge.