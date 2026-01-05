Metro Vancouver News

Two-vehicle crash in Burnaby, B.C., leaves one driver dead

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police are investigating a crash in Metro Vancouver where one driver was killed.

Burnaby RCMP say officers were called to the scene on Austin Road near the city's boundary with Coquitlam at about 5:20 a.m. on Monday.

Police say one of the drivers died at the scene and the other is co-operating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details have been released.

Police say the area where the crash happened was expected to be closed off for some time due to the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage of what happened is asked to contact the RCMP.