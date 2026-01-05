Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver area saw least home sales in more than two decades in 2025: board

Lowest sales in 20 years

Photo: The Canadian Press Condo and office towers and B.C. Place stadium, back right, are seen in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.

Greater Vancouver home sales dropped 12.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis in December, capping a year in which the region saw its lowest annual sales total in more than two decades.

Greater Vancouver Realtors says 1,537 homes changed hands last month, 20.7 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average for December.

The composite benchmark price for all residential properties stood at $1,114,800 at the end of 2025, representing a 4.5 per cent decrease over December 2024 and a 0.8 per cent decrease compared with November 2025.

The board's chief economist and vice-president of data analytics Andrew Lis calls 2025 a year "for the history books" as total residential sales fell 10.4 per cent from 2024 and 9.3 per cent from 2023.

Despite the sales decline, sellers still brought the highest total number of listings to market on record since the mid-1990s.

There were more than 65,000 total properties listed in the region in 2025, an 8.2 per cent increase compared with 2024 and 28.4 per cent above 2023 levels.