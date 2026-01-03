Metro Vancouver News

Metro Vancouver's long-term winter forecast includes 'cooler, drier' shift

'Cooler, drier' weather shift

Photo: Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Moment/Getty Images The Metro Vancouver weather forecast includes normal conditions at the end of January 2026, following what is shaping up to be a week of cold temperatures.

Following one of the warmest winters on record for the Lower Mainland, we might be heading into some cooler weather.

This isn't cause for alarm, at all. Environment Canada hasn't clocked any Arctic air seeping into the region from the north, meaning there shouldn't be any extreme cold weather alerts over the next two weeks.

But that doesn't mean things are going to stay on a mild trend.

Environment Canada is calling for a "cooler, drier" pattern to kick off the new year for most of Southern B.C. until about mid-January, meteorologist Bobby Sekhon tells V.I.A.

This could include some snowfall, although it's uncertain how widespread that could be.

Temperatures are expected to become more normal. And, sadly for warm weather-loving folks, that means frostier nights. The average high for January is 6 C and the low is 1 C. Over the past few weeks, a handful of nights haven't dropped below 5 C or 6 C. In some cases, overnight lows were even milder.

And daytime highs smashed records province-wide.

B.C. broke 28 temperature records on Dec. 15, including several across the Lower Mainland.

The weather station used to measure Vancouver's temperature at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) recorded 15.7 C, smashing a previous high of 13 C set in 1962 — a marked difference of 2.5 C.

Metro Vancouver weather forecast includes normal temperatures at the end of January

Sekhon says the cold weather could ease mid-month.

"As we get into the latter part of January, it looks more like normal temperatures, and wetter," he says.

"La Niña is one factor, but it is a weak La Niña. The colder signal for the second week of January could be related, but it is only one factor."

As for February, the meteorologist says there isn't enough conclusive data to put out a prediction.

"February is not showing a whole lot in terms of temperatures," he says, advising locals to stay tuned to weekly forecast updates for current weather.