Metro Vancouver News

Actor Finn Wolfhard wows Vancouver crowd at epic NYE 'Stranger Things' screening

Stranger Things star appears

Photo: . The Park Theatre screened the finale of the Stranger Things show on New Year's Eve, Jan. 31, 2025, and New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2026, to sold-out crowds.

How did your New Year's Eve celebration rank among previous ones?

If you were in the 500-strong crowd at Vancouver's The Park Theatre watching the first screening of the Stranger Things finale, it was probably pretty epic.

There were many reasons why it was a hit, topped by an iconic moment when one of the show's biggest stars showed up for a surprise visit.

Vancouver's own Finn Wolfhard electrified the crowd after they settled into the seats at the historic Art Deco movie house on Dec. 31, 2025 just before showtime at 5:45 p.m.

"I'm so happy that The Park is still standing," the star said, after a warm introduction. "I saw an Instagram post that said, 'Park's shutting down,' and I saw underneath it said that there was a rumour that people were buying it. So I cold-called them, and I was like, 'I would love to help in some way.'"

Who was the woman on the stage with him?

Rachel Fox is the senior programmer for the Rio Theatre and Park Theatre. She's worked at The Rio Theatre for about 14 years and is passionate about the local arts and culture scene, particularly its beloved theatres.

She tells V.I.A. that the day Wolfhard called Rio CEO Corrine Lea from a train in Europe, was the same day Netflix greenlit the Stranger Things finale to play in theatres across North America. In fact, the call from the star came within an hour after Fox read the news about the show on Deadline and messaged the Netflix booking agent.

"It was really exhilarating — it was a labour of love. The plans were made in the [late fall], and it was a really incredible synergy and confluence of timing," Fox says.

"[Wolfhard] is very vocal about Vancouver. He has family here, he's got roots here, is very civic-minded. He's a professional as much as he's a performer, actor and musician," she says.

Stranger Things screenings across North America

Netflix had 11 secret screenings across the continent, involving fun surprises like cast member drop-ins. Between 600 and 700 theatres screened the two-hour series finale on New Year's Eve and Jan. 1, 2026.

"To take a show that is a streaming show, and to parlay it into movie theatres. What just happened across North America was on par with Star Wars fans going to see The Empire Strikes Back," she says.

"It's great to curl up on the couch and watch something, but this was nothing short of exhilarating ... the scale of it. Props to Netflix for turning this finale of a legacy show into something way bigger."

Scores of fans dressed in elaborate costumes for the Park Theatre event. On New Year's Eve, over 1,000 people came out over the two showtimes in what Fox describes as the "biggest '80s party since 1989."

"It was like a really cool homecoming," she notes. "And everyone got swag bags, Backcountry Brewing made a custom Stranger Things brew, and Lee's Donuts gifted 1,000 Stranger Things-themed doughnuts."

What does this mean for the future of theatre in a streaming world?

Fox is optimistic and says she believes the event may have fuelled some interest in seeing movies the old-school way.

"The final episode is so big and so loud, and you cannot replicate that at home," she says. "It was really special."

Other moments, such as the crowd coming together to sing "Happy Birthday" to a young man, or one fan saying they watched the show for most of their childhood, mean the event won't soon be forgotten.

"It really was wholesome," Fox says

The Park, built in 1941, was closed by Cineplex in October. The team behind the Rio Theatre, which was saved from shuttering in 2018, took over The Park's operations.

Investors who helped save Cambie Village's theatre include producer Chris Ferguson, Oscar-winner Sean Baker (who wrote, directed and edited Anora), Osgood Perkins (who directed Longlegs), and local filmmaker Zach Lipovsky (Final Destination: Bloodlines).

Also involved is Mike Flanagan, famous for his work in horror films, who has been Vancouver shooting the new Netflix series based on Stephen King's novel Carrie.

Check out some videos from the fun night at The Park Theatre at 3440 Cambie St.









With files from Brendan Kergin.