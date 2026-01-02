Metro Vancouver News

Pilot flying out of YVR arrested just before Christmas

Pilot arrested before flight

Photo: @AirIndia on X (formerly Twitter). An Air India pilot was arrested by Richmond RCMP on Dec. 23, 2025.

An Air India pilot was arrested before a scheduled flight from Vancouver International Airport to Delhi, India, last week.

Richmond RCMP arrested the pilot at YVR after a "report of a concern involving a crew member preparing to report for duty," according to Cpl. Kenneth Lau with Richmond RCMP.

Air India confirmed with the Richmond News one of their cockpit crew members on Air India flight AI186 was "offloaded prior to departure" from Vancouver to India on Dec. 23, which caused a delay.

"Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry," said an Air India spokesperson to the Richmond News.

"The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of inquiry."

The airline said they regret the inconvenience it caused its passengers and are "fully cooperating with the local authorities."

"Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy."

The News reached out to Transport Canada about the incident, and the federal agency said it is "aware of an incident involving an Air India pilot" on Tuesday before Christmas.

Flavio Nienow, communications advisor with Transport Canada, said the agency is continuing communications with Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India to "ensure appropriate follow-up actions are taken."

"DGCA India, as the State of the Operator, retains primary responsibility for regulatory oversight of Air India," said Nienow.

"Transport Canada remains committed to taking immediate and appropriate action should any safety issues be identified."

He added keeping the travelling public and transportation safe remains Transport Canada's top priority.

Any commercial or private operators of aircraft in Canada have to comply with policies under the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs), which include general operating and flight rules.

"Non-compliance with these regulations may result in the suspension or cancellation of a Canadian Aviation Document under the Aeronautics Act," explained Nienow.

"It can also lead to judicial or administrative enforcement actions, including monetary penalties outlined in Subsections 103.08(1) and (2) of the CARs."

YVR told the News the flight was delayed for several hours, but departed safely later in the afternoon without other issue.