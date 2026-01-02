Metro Vancouver News

City of Surrey lawsuit alleges fraud funds deposited in CIBC, Coast Capital accounts

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The City of Surrey is suing the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Coast Capital Savings to recover more than $2.5 million allegedly stolen in a fraudulent cheque scheme spanning seven years.

The city alleges in a notice of civil claim filed last month in B.C. Supreme Court that Sunny Catlin worked as an accounting clerk in Surrey's finance department, claiming she "manipulated" deposit processes to divert funds to accounts held by her, a company she controlled and her mother.

The lawsuit containing allegations that have not been proven in court says Catlin altered the security deposit documentation for legitimate payouts.

The city says in the lawsuit that it has identified 183 fraudulent cheques tied to Catlin's alleged fraud, issued between February 2017 and January 2024.

The City of Surrey is seeking judgment against the banks for more than $2.5 million, but neither CIBC nor Coast Capital have filed responses to the lawsuit.

Catlin, who didn't respond to a request for comment, was charged with breach of trust by a public officer, theft, fraud and forgery in November, and she's due back in Surrey Provincial Court on January 30.