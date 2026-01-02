Metro Vancouver News

One man hurt after two overnight shootings in Surrey, B.C.

One hurt after shootings

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight that saw one man injured.

Surrey police say the first shooting happened around 11:45 p.m., when officers were called to the Newton neighbourhood around 140B Street and 59 Avenue.

Police say they found a man who had been shot, and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A second man at the scene was arrested, and police do not believe the shooting is linked to ongoing extortion investigations.

Then, at about 12:30 a.m., police say they responded to another reported shooting in North Surrey near 111 Avenue and 160 Street, where people told officers of a "distraught" man in the area and sounds of shots fired.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect, finding bullet casings and two damaged vehicles and homes nearby, although no one was injured.

Investigators are looking into both cases, and police are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Police were already investigating at least two other shootings in Surrey this week, including one in the Cloverdale neighbourhood on Wednesday that they believe was related to extortion.

Surrey's South Asian community has been targeted by a wave of extortion incidents over the past year.