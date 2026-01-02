282077
Tractor trailer crash critically injures two in Surrey, B.C.

The Canadian Press - Jan 2, 2026 / 10:25 am | Story: 592061

Two people have been critically injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer and two smaller vehicles in Metro Vancouver on New Year's Day.

Surrey police say the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of 32 Avenue and 194 Street.

Three people in the smaller vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment, two of them in critical condition.

Police did not provide an update to their conditions.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

The crash closed 32 Avenue near 194 and 196 streets, and police say the cause is still under investigation.

