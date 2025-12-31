Metro Vancouver News

Police believe Surrey, B.C., home was targeted after third shooting this month

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after one home in the Metro Vancouver city was reportedly shot at in three separate shootings this month, including two in the last week.

Surrey police say the shootings are believed to be targeting a resident of the home located in the 11000-block of 140A Street in the Guildford neighbourhood.

However, investigators say they are not likely to be linked to gang activity or recent cases of extortion that has targeted the South Asian community.

The three shootings took place on Dec. 7, 27 and 28, all in the morning hours.

No one was injured in any of the shootings, and police have not yet arrested any suspects in the case.

Police are asking Guildford residents to be mindful of suspicious activity, and those with information or dashcam footage linked to this case should contact investigators.