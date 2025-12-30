Metro Vancouver News

Man arrested in Vancouver after spray painter threatens pedestrian with knife

Spray painter pulls a knife

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Vancouver for allegedly trying to spray a stranger with paint and threatening him with a knife after being confronted.

Vancouver police say the incident happened on Saturday around 9:48 a.m. near the intersection of West Hastings and Hamilton streets.

They say a person walking to work called police, reporting he confronted the suspect who was allegedly spray-painting in the area.

The accused then allegedly sprayed toward the pedestrian and brandished a knife, prompting the police call.

Police say the victim directed officers to the suspect who was then arrested.

He has since been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon as well as mischief under $5,000, and has been released on bail.