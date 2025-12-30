Metro Vancouver News
Man arrested in Vancouver after spray painter threatens pedestrian with knife
Spray painter pulls a knife
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Vancouver for allegedly trying to spray a stranger with paint and threatening him with a knife after being confronted.
Vancouver police say the incident happened on Saturday around 9:48 a.m. near the intersection of West Hastings and Hamilton streets.
They say a person walking to work called police, reporting he confronted the suspect who was allegedly spray-painting in the area.
The accused then allegedly sprayed toward the pedestrian and brandished a knife, prompting the police call.
Police say the victim directed officers to the suspect who was then arrested.
He has since been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon as well as mischief under $5,000, and has been released on bail.
More Metro Vancouver News
Webcam provided by kiteboardbc.com
RECENT STORIES
- 'Canada not for sale' growsCanada - 3:48 pm
- Burglars hit vegan restaurantKelowna - 3:37 pm
- Police hunting for shooterSaskatchewan - 3:33 pm
- Spray painter pulls a knifeVancouver - 3:19 pm
- Missing teen found deadNorth Vancouver - 3:04 pm
© 2025 Castanet.net