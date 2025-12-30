276078
Metro Vancouver News  

Man arrested in Vancouver after spray painter threatens pedestrian with knife

Spray painter pulls a knife

The Canadian Press - Dec 30, 2025 / 3:19 pm | Story: 591752
A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Vancouver for allegedly trying to spray a stranger with paint and threatening him with a knife after being confronted.

Vancouver police say the incident happened on Saturday around 9:48 a.m. near the intersection of West Hastings and Hamilton streets.

They say a person walking to work called police, reporting he confronted the suspect who was allegedly spray-painting in the area.

The accused then allegedly sprayed toward the pedestrian and brandished a knife, prompting the police call.

Police say the victim directed officers to the suspect who was then arrested.

He has since been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon as well as mischief under $5,000, and has been released on bail.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Metro Vancouver News

281028