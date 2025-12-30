Metro Vancouver News

Teen reported missing in North Vancouver found dead in Vancouver home

Missing teen found dead

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Major crime investigators are looking into the death of a 16-year-old girl found dead in a Vancouver home after first being reported missing in North Vancouver.

Police say they were called to the home in the area of East Pender and Renfrew streets at about 9 a.m. and discovered the dead teen there.

They say the victim had been reported missing one day earlier and was the subject of an investigation by North Vancouver RCMP before her body was discovered.

Police say a cause of death has not been determined, and no further details on the case have been released.

They say major crime investigators and forensic teams are still trying to determine if there was criminality linked to the teen's death.

Police are urging anyone with information on the case to reach out to Vancouver Police Department's major crime investigators.