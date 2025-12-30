Metro Vancouver News

Violinist undeterred by Vancouver orchestra's legal threat over sexual assault claim

Undeterred by legal threat

A Vancouver violinist who was threatened with legal action by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra after breaking a non-disclosure agreement and speaking out about an alleged sexual assault by one of its former senior musicians says she won't be intimidated into silence.

Esther Hwang says the legal demand by her ex-employer instead is encouraging her to continue sharing her story.

Hwang says she was sexually harassed and then raped by the former fellow member of the orchestra in 2017 and 2018, and in 2019 she received a payment of $7,100 in a settlement with the orchestra that also included the NDA and the removal of the alleged attacker.

She says she was then subject to retaliation by the orchestra by having her playing time as a violin extra cut and then ended, which the orchestra denies by citing an investigation conducted by a law firm this year.

Hwang gave an interview to the Globe and Mail for an article that was published on Dec. 18, and the next day, she received the cease-and-desist letter from lawyer B. Jake Cabott, saying the orchestra reserves the right to sue her if she continues to breach the NDA.

Hwang says in an interview with The Canadian Press that the use of the NDA that she felt compelled to sign was "incredibly unfair," while the orchestra says in a statement that it cannot unilaterally undo an agreement that also involves the man she accused and the Vancouver Musicians' Association.

For years, Hwang says she suffered in shame and silence.

About a year and a half ago, she started hearing rumours that the alleged assault by the man — her married former violin teacher, whom she had known since she was 15 when he was more than 30 — was a consensual affair which had resulted in both of them being fired.

"I was infuriated. I was heartbroken and devastated, and that was a turning point when I thought, 'OK, am I going to break my NDA?' And so I did," said Hwang on Monday.

Hwang said the VSO made her sign the NDA in August 2019 as a condition for receiving the $7,100 payment for missed work and counselling fees, and the agreement that her alleged attacker would be removed from the orchestra.

She said she was under extreme financial pressure when she signed the agreement so she could continue working for the orchestra. But instead, the Juilliard School alumnus said, the orchestra reduced her playing time, and she has not played for it since March 2020.

She said the NDA sought to silence her for life. It wasn't until seven months ago that she reported the alleged rape to Vancouver police. Neither the Vancouver Police Department nor the officer who Hwang said was involved in the investigation immediately responded to a request for comment.

Cameron MacRae, vice-president of marketing and sales with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, said in a statement on Tuesday that the orchestra recognized that the cease-and-desist letter has "prompted questions and concerns."

"Our concern is that this breach publicly identifies specific individuals currently employed by the VSO in connection with unproven allegations. The letter was sent to protect the rights of those individuals," the statement continued.

MacRae said the VSO had treated Hwang’s allegations "with the utmost seriousness," including two separate external investigations, and that it "cannot unilaterally unwind or waive a binding agreement."

Hwang said the use of NDAs was unethical and harmful to victims, and breaking hers has been "so empowering" and healing.

"Like before, I felt like my voice to the VSO was like a tiny pebble. I kept throwing these tiny pebbles, and nothing happened. But now, with everyone's support, I feel like my voice has become a giant boulder and actually can make an impact," said Hwang.

Angela Marie MacDougall, an executive director of Battered Women's Support Services, said the NDAs are supposed to be used as legal contracts to protect trade secrets and business plans, but when applied to sexual misconduct, their purpose shifts from "protecting privacy to controlling speech."

She said NDAs can silence victims through a power imbalance and make victims feel isolated.

"NDAs are prohibiting victims from sharing their experiences publicly," said MacDougall, "so that isolation of victim survivors can really impact their sense of feeling alone or disbelieved and then it prevents patterns of abuse from being recognized."

In the cease-and-desist letter, which Hwang provided, Cabott says that as a result of Hwang's "knowing and intentional breaches, the VSO has suffered and will continue to suffer significant harm," and confidentiality was a "fundamental" element of the 2019 settlement of her case which she lodged with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

The letter demands Hwang "immediately cease further disclosures of information governed by the confidentiality agreement, including any further communications on this matter with VSO musicians, staff, media, or members of the public."

It says the orchestra took Hwang's complaints of retaliation seriously but an investigator it hired "was unambiguous in finding no evidence to substantiate these allegations."

A copy of a May 2025 investigation report by law firm Southern Butler Price, which Hwang provided, concludes she "did not experience a reduction and cessation in offers of work from the VSO because of the 2019 complaint and settlement and NDA," finding "no breach of (VSO) policy or the law."

In a July 2019 letter to Hwang's lawyer, a lawyer for the orchestra says of the settlement that it was willing to remove her alleged attacker only if Hwang withdrew her human rights complaint and signed a full and final release of all claims. It says this action and others were "not an admission of liability, but a recognition, hope, and desire that your client can heal and move forward."