Metro Vancouver News
Police in B.C. seize close to 100 kg of drugs in trafficking investigation
100 kilos of drugs seized
Photo: The Canadian Press
Burnaby, B.C., RCMP say they have seized almost 100 kilograms of illicit drugs worth close to $4 million after a six-month investigation into a trafficking operation. Items seized by police are shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — RCMP (Mandatory Credit)
Police in Metro Vancouver say they have seized almost 100 kilograms of illicit drugs worth close to $4 million after a six-month investigation into a trafficking operation.
Burnaby RCMP say officers with their gang unit raided a home in New Westminster on Dec. 17 as part of the investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old man.
Police say they seized a large quantity of drugs, including 15 kilograms of cocaine, 41 kilograms of methamphetamine, 41 kilograms of cannabis concentrate and 30 grams of fentanyl.
Police also seized more than $70,000 in cash in the operation.
The suspect remains in custody and faces a number of potential charges, although no further details have been released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
More Metro Vancouver News
Webcam provided by kiteboardbc.com
RECENT STORIES
- Melt expected to helpKamloops - 1:55 pm
- Did you witness fatal crash?Coquihalla Highway - 1:50 pm
- Rink nearly ready to openPeachland - 1:30 pm
- Strict rules on fireworksSummerland - 1:30 pm
- Undeterred by legal threatVancouver - 12:53 pm
© 2025 Castanet.net