Police in B.C. seize close to 100 kg of drugs in trafficking investigation

Photo: The Canadian Press Burnaby, B.C., RCMP say they have seized almost 100 kilograms of illicit drugs worth close to $4 million after a six-month investigation into a trafficking operation. Items seized by police are shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — RCMP (Mandatory Credit)

Police in Metro Vancouver say they have seized almost 100 kilograms of illicit drugs worth close to $4 million after a six-month investigation into a trafficking operation.

Burnaby RCMP say officers with their gang unit raided a home in New Westminster on Dec. 17 as part of the investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

Police say they seized a large quantity of drugs, including 15 kilograms of cocaine, 41 kilograms of methamphetamine, 41 kilograms of cannabis concentrate and 30 grams of fentanyl.

Police also seized more than $70,000 in cash in the operation.

The suspect remains in custody and faces a number of potential charges, although no further details have been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.