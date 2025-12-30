Metro Vancouver News

North Shore Rescue saves freezing, one-shoed hiker lost in backcountry

Photo: Pat Bell North Shore Rescue crews help a hiker who got stuck in a gully northwest of St. Marks Summit on Christmas Day.

A hiker is praising search and rescue volunteers for saving his life after getting stuck on a West Vancouver backcountry trail on Christmas Day.

North Shore Rescue received reports of a hiker who'd gone off trail northwest of St. Marks Summit just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 25. Weather in the area had temperatures of zero degrees with wind and sleet.

In a video shared with the North Shore News, hiker Sheon Ma said he went out for a power run, giving himself a 3 p.m. cutoff time if he didn't reach the point he wanted on the Howe Sound Crest Trail. As he was turning back, the hiker decided to follow a creek downhill off trail, thinking it would be a shortcut to get back down faster, but quickly realized he made a “big mistake.”

While descending, he fell down a small cliff and broke a tooth. Fortunately he was not seriously injured, and tried to climb back up. As he climbed, however, he started to lose feeling in his leg from the cold, and realized his left running shoe was gone. At that moment, with his other shoe and his pants drenched, he worried he wasn’t going to make it, and dialed 911.

Waiting for help felt like the longest moments of his life, he said, adding that it was pure relief when he saw volunteers coming to his rescue.

“Many, many thanks,” Ma said. “They are my hero. Without their rescue in this weather condition, I could have lost my life.”

It was an overnight rescue for volunteers, with ground crews searching for the hiker in full winter gear, said search manager Don Jardine.

Due to low clouds, crews were unable to search via helicopter. Volunteers located the hiker at 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 and gave him warm clothes before hiking him out of the Newman Creek gully and back up to the trail at 3 a.m., Jardine said. The group then hiked to a trailhead where they were picked up by Cypress Mountain Resort crews in their snow machines, bringing them down the mountain around 6:30 a.m.

“It was a valuable lesson for me,” Ma said.

Jardine said the hiker was extremely lucky to be rescued.

“It’s a bit of a Christmas miracle,” Jardine said. “It’s fortunate that he found a cliff that was too steep for him to go over or he would have kept on going down and we probably wouldn’t have been able to get to him [that night].”

Jardine said it was fortunate that the hiker stayed put, which helped rescue crews locate him.

After the Christmas rescue, the search manager warned others to be prepared when going out in the mountains, following precations such as wearing proper boots, bringing proper gear, checking the weather and avalanche forecast and knowing the trail you’re trekking into.

Jardine said avalanche conditions could have been very dangerous, but the weather had solidified a bit, which allowed them to safely reach the hiker and bring him back to safety.

“We’re really happy that it’s a happy ending and everybody can go home for Christmas to their family,” he said. “We can’t leave somebody like this overnight, especially for Christmas, so it’s sort of a good thing for us to give back to the community and a charitable thing to do, which is what Christmas is all about.”

Abby Luciano is the Indigenous and civic affairs reporter for the North Shore News. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.