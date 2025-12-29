Metro Vancouver News

Man charged after allegedly slashing another man's face at Vancouver club

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police say a man from Delta, B.C., has been charged after allegedly slashing another man’s face with a knife at a nightclub in Vancouver.

Vancouver police say the 31-year-old suspect was arrested after the attack and is now facing one count of aggravated assault.

Police say officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to reports of an assault at the nightclub in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood.

Investigators say witnesses stepped in and provided first aid to the victim before police arrived.

The victim has been hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, and police say they believe the attack was targeted.

They say the suspect was arrested outside of the nightclub, and he remains in police custody.