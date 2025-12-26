Metro Vancouver News

Oversight agency investigating fatal Christmas morning incident involving police in Surrey

Police car kills pedestrian

Photo: CTV News IIO invetigate police-involved fatality

The Independent Investigations Office will investigate the circumstances surrounding a police-involved fatal vehicle incident in Surrey Christmas morning.

In a news release, the independent civilian oversight agency says it was informed Surrey police officers were leaving a gas station on 132 Street about 6 a.m. when they were involved in a collision with a woman.

The woman was transported to hospital but was subsequently pronounced dead.

The IIO was notified shortly after the death occurred and has begun an investigation.

There are two factors that the IIO considers at the beginning of each investigation:

If there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, or a death; and

If there is a connection between the serious harm/death and officer action or inaction.

If both conditions are met, the investigation will continue to examine all available evidence to determine what occurred. At the conclusion of the investigation, the chief civilian director will consider whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred.

The IIO asks that any witnesses who has information regarding this matter to please contact the IIO at our Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.