Metro Vancouver News

B.C. mayor’s foundation reported just $8,117 in donations over 5 years

Foundation's tiny donations

Photo: Progress for Langley Eric Woodward was elected to council in the Township of Langley, B.C., in 2018, before becoming mayor in 2022. He is also a real estate developer, with a portfolio worth $55 million.

Following a highly publicized promise to dedicate the profits from his multi-million-dollar Langley, B.C., real estate holdings to local charities, the non-profit founded by Mayor Eric Woodward reported just over $8,000 in donations in its first five years, according to newly released documents.

A full year after the IJF began requesting access to the annual financial statements of the Eric Woodward Foundation (EWF), most of the documents were finally released by the society’s official records office earlier this month.

Woodward, a real estate developer and the mayor of the Township of Langley, B.C., announced his intention to form the foundation in 2018 as he prepared to run for council, acknowledging that it would help avoid conflict of interest issues. He pledged to transfer $55 million worth of property to a new charity, and said all profits from developing or renting that land — with future annual cash flow estimated at “million of dollars” — would go to local causes.

In September, the IJF revealed that none of the real estate held by Woodward’s development company was transferred to the EWF, and it was never registered as a charity.

The newly released financial statements, which cover the years from 2019 to 2023, raise several new questions about the foundation and Woodward’s claims about it, including its role in community events and how it’s spending its money. “Donations” is only listed as an expense in 2023, with a line entry of $8,117.

Former Township of Langley councillor Angie Quaale reviewed the statements and described them as puzzling.

“I'm curious about the promises that he made to the community about giving all of this back. Like, where's all the money?” she asked. “He's still filing for development permits and making lots of money off these properties.”

The donations recorded in the financial statements are at odds with previous announcements from the EWF.

Between 2018 and 2021, the foundation made charitable commitments totalling almost $1.4 million, and organizations including the Langley Community Health and Hospital Foundation and the Langley Hospice Society have recorded contributions from the EWF in their annual reports.

Spokesperson Terra Scheer confirmed the hospital foundation has received donations totalling between $500,000 and $999,999 from the Eric Woodward Foundation. The hospice, meanwhile, said it would be a violation of donor privacy to disclose further details about the EWF’s donations.

Woodward did not respond to an interview request or an emailed list of questions about the information in the financial statements, but he did offer some responses during a public “ask me anything” session on Reddit last week.

He insisted that the previously announced donations were not actually made through the EWF, but rather by Fort Langley Properties, the for-profit company that now holds all of his real estate and of which he is the sole director.

Woodward told the IJF in a past interview that donations are being made through the for-profit company “because that's the entity that can use the charitable tax receipt.” But he has not provided any information about donations made since the last announcement in 2021, saying, “I could, but why would I?”

‘The devil is in the details’

The low donation total wasn’t the only part of the financial statements that raised eyebrows for people like Quaale, who is a director of two non-profits and familiar with the requirements for financial reporting.

“The devil is in the details,” Quaale said.

There are also questions about EWF spending more than $80,000 on events in 2023 — despite Woodward’s claim that the foundation hasn’t produced events like the Cranberry Festival and summer night markets since he was elected mayor in 2022.

Photo: Contributed Shoppers stroll through the Fort Langley Night Market in 2023. Woodward told Redditors this week that the night market accounted for most of his foundation's revenues and expenses.



In an interview with the IJF a year ago, he insisted, “those do not run through our bank accounts” and said both the Cranberry Festival and the night markets have “been transitioned off” to a local consultant to run.

However, on Reddit this week, he said “revenues and expenses were mostly for the Fort Langley Night Market held up to 2024.” Woodward did not respond to a follow-up question about his previous claim that the EWF stopped running the night markets when he became mayor.

In all, the foundation listed nearly $325,000 in event expenses in its first five years, accounting for about 69 per cent of its total expenditures. The sole revenue is from “sales” totalling more than $463,000.



There are also annual liabilities for as much as $40,000 that are listed only as “due to director.” On Reddit, Woodward said these liabilities represent “funds I provided to the EWF to operate these events, as they were not/are not profitable due mostly to entertainment costs and that we didn’t want to do corporate or advertising sponsorship any more than necessary.”

But the financial statements also show more than $20,000 in liabilities “due to director” in 2020, a year when no event expenses are listed.

Vancouver lawyer Martha Rans, the founder of the legal education website Law for Non-Profits, described the financial statements as curious. She pointed out that under B.C. regulations, any remuneration to a director must come with a note explaining what services they provided in exchange for pay.

“There's a lot of things that I think are unusual here,” she said. “It seems to be clear that the only activities are these quote-unquote events.… And what is the explanation for ‘due to director?’”

But the most pressing question, for Quaale, is why the EWF has only prepared the financial statements now, more than six years after it was incorporated. Non-profits in B.C. are legally required to complete financial statements every year.

Quaale wants to know if there will be any consequences.

“The province requires it,” she said. “What is the point of having the Societies Act if they're not going to enforce their regulations?”

The Ministry of Citizens’ Services oversees the registry of societies, and told the IJF in a written statement that the registrar “has no authority to intervene and enforce rights provided in the act, as that authority rests with the Supreme Court of British Columbia.”

The statement continued, “If a person feels a crime has been committed the appropriate action is to report it to their local law enforcement agency for further investigation.”

Woodward’s 2nd non-profit to be dissolved

Woodward has boasted of owning close to 40 per cent of the commercial real estate in the core of the historic community of Fort Langley, which sits inside the township.

When the EWF’s formation was announced in 2019, a press release from the foundation predicted that his real estate holdings would help the foundation’s assets grow to more than $100 million within 10 to 15 years.

Since 2023, Fort Langley Properties has sold off properties at a total price tag of $9.9 million, according to assessment records. Woodward has declined to answer questions about how these proceeds were used and whether any of the money went to charity.

The foundation’s constitution states that its purpose is “to give to ‘qualified donees,’” — a term that includes charities, amateur sports associations and municipalities — “with preference to qualified donees that operate or provide benefits to the community of Greater Langley, British Columbia, and the surrounding areas.”

Photo: IJF Orders signed on July 31, 2025 direct the Eric Woodward Foundation and the Fort Langley Project Society to share their financial statements with the IJF.



The IJF has been trying to get a clearer picture of the EWF’s finances for more than a year. In most cases, non-profits are required to make their financial statements available to the public upon request.

Direct requests for these documents to Woodward and other foundation directors received no response, and the Vancouver tax law firm that serves as the EWF’s registered office said it had never received any financial statements from the foundation.

The IJF asked the B.C. Registrar of Companies to step in. This summer, registrar Sinead O’Callaghan issued an order for the EWF to produce all financial statements — or a signed statement explaining why the IJF could not see those documents — within 10 days. There was no response.

During an interview in September, Woodward said he didn’t produce the financial statements because “you can't provide financials that aren't prepared yet.” He declined to answer questions about why they hadn’t been prepared.

Finally, the registrar’s office confirmed on Nov. 18 that it had received financial statements from the foundation, though a statutory declaration signed by Woodward said the 2024 financials were still incomplete. However, the IJF was still required to go through the EWF’s records office to obtain copies.

During this process, the IJF also requested the financial statements for another non-profit founded by Woodward in 2022, the Fort Langley Project Society, which he has described as an umbrella organization for the EWF and Fort Langley Properties.

But it appears the end is near for the Fort Langley Project Society.

“The society is being prepared to be dissolved,” Woodward wrote in a statutory declaration for the registrar on Sept. 24.

No financial statements had been prepared for that organization, he said, because “the society has never carried on active operations and it has never maintained any bank accounts.”