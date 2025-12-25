Metro Vancouver News

RCMP officers in Langley, B.C., moved out of the way as driver rams into police car

Driver rams into police car

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Two RCMP officers in Langley, B.C., had to jump out of the way as a man deliberately used the vehicle he was driving "as a weapon" to ram their cruiser and escape.

A statement from police says it happened at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when the officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on Willowbrook Drive.

Police say the officers found the driver slumped over the wheel, but he suddenly regained consciousness and drove the vehicle into cruiser, before leaving at a "high rate of speed."

The statement says the two officers had to quickly move out of the way, and that they later found that the vehicle's licence plates were stolen and had been switched from another car.

Spokesman Sgt. Zynal Sharoom says it was an "extremely dangerous situation" that put both officers and members of the public at "significant risk."

The investigation remains active and police are asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact Langley RCMP.