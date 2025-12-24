Metro Vancouver News
RCMP investigating fatal hit-and-run in White Rock, B.C.
Fatal hit-and-run
Photo: The Canadian Press
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton on Feb. 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
WHITE ROCK — Police in White Rock, B.C., are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.
Mounties say they responded to the report of an injured person on Cliff Avenue around 12:40 p.m.
A statement says a bystander administered CPR but the person was declared dead.
Police say initial observations suggest the person had been hit by a vehicle and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called in to help.
Investigators say they have seized a suspect vehicle and are working to identify the driver.
They say they're now looking for witnesses or anyone with dash-camera footage of the area around that time to contact police.
More Metro Vancouver News
Webcam provided by kiteboardbc.com
RECENT STORIES
- Santa heading your wayOttawa - 3:06 pm
- Suspected targeted attackColwood - 2:30 pm
- Fatal hit-and-run White Rock - 2:28 pm
- Crash clear, travel still slowCoquihalla Highway - 2:13 pm
- Take some turns with SantaKelowna - 2:00 pm
© 2025 Castanet.net