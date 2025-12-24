Metro Vancouver News

RCMP investigating fatal hit-and-run in White Rock, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton on Feb. 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

WHITE ROCK — Police in White Rock, B.C., are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.

Mounties say they responded to the report of an injured person on Cliff Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

A statement says a bystander administered CPR but the person was declared dead.

Police say initial observations suggest the person had been hit by a vehicle and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called in to help.

Investigators say they have seized a suspect vehicle and are working to identify the driver.

They say they're now looking for witnesses or anyone with dash-camera footage of the area around that time to contact police.