Man arrested in Vancouver purse snatching immediately released on bail

Arrested again, granted bail

Photo: The Canadian Press Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver

A man accused of snatching a senior's purse in Vancouver Tuesday was released on $200 bail on the very same day of his arrest, despite already facing a prior theft charge.

In a press release Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department announced they had arrested a 51-year-old man Tuesday morning, after receiving reports that a man had tried to steal a 68-year-old woman's purse near Fraser Street and East 45th Avenue at about 9 a.m.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect, Chris Fyfe.

While Fyfe was immediately charged with one count of robbery, Judicial Justice Gerry Hayes granted Fyfe bail later that evening and he was released from custody.

But Fyfe, who has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1999, was already facing an outstanding charge of theft under $5,000.

That charge dates back to an alleged incident from March of this year, but he made his first court appearance on that charge just last month.

He's scheduled to appear in Vancouver court on both charges in January.