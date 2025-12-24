Metro Vancouver News

Health Canada warns about unauthorized health products seized from B.C. stores

Health products seized

The logo of Health Canada is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Health Canada (Mandatory credit) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Health Canada is issuing a public advisory after unauthorized health products were seized from two nutrition and supplement stores in Maple Ridge, B.C.

The advisory lists dozens of products, including injectable peptides, anabolic steroids and testosterone compounds, which Health Canada says are used for bodybuilding, anti-aging, enhancing athletic performance or weight loss.

It says the products found at Maxximus Supplements and Cutting Edge Nutrition were not authorized by Health Canada and have not been assessed for safety, efficacy, and quality.

Health Canada says the seized drugs include Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, which are not authorized in Canada for any use and have not been reviewed for safety.

It says the androgen drug can pose significant health risks and are associated with drug-induced liver damage, heart attack, and stroke.

Other items seized include a prescription drug used to treat post-menopausal patients with breast cancer, a veterinary drug for respiratory diseases in horses that hasn't been approved for humans, and a prescription drug for high blood pressure that is not authorized for sale in Canada.

Health Canada says anyone who has the unauthorized products should not use them and consult a health-care professional if they have already taken them and have health concerns.