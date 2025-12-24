Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver finally has a grocery store that sells wine

Grocery store sells wine

Photo: submitted. Save-On-Foods has started selling B.C. wines on shelves at its store on Cambie Street at West 7th Avenue.

Hurried Vancouver shoppers this holiday season finally have a retail option never before available in the city: the ability to buy wine and groceries at the same time and go to a single grocery store checkout to pay and show identification.

Save-On-Foods earlier this month launched its 23rd B.C. grocery store wine section at its store on Cambie Street at West 7th Avenue. All of the wines being sold are from B.C. wineries.

Wine on grocery store shelves in Vancouver has not been available before for many reasons.

The main ones are:



There was a provincial ban on the sales until April 2015;



The city then put on its own ban on grocery stores selling wine until council in 2023 voted to allow the practice;



Once legal, many retail liquor-licence classes restricted how close a grocery store selling wine could be to other stores selling alcohol; and



Retail liquor licences can sell to buyers for more than $1 million.





After the B.C. government in 2015 changed laws to allow grocery store owners to apply for approval to be able to sell wine on grocery store shelves and have shoppers go to regular grocery store checkouts, the City of Vancouver in 2017 stepped in to put its own ban in place.

In June 2017, Vancouver city council passed a motion banning the city's grocery stores from being able to use a licence to sell wine on their shelves. The motion allowed sales in grocery stores only if the sales were done through a store-in-store model, with a separate entrance and a checkout exclusively for alcohol.

Save-On-Foods was then part of what was named the Overwaitea Food Group, and then-president Darrell Jones told BIV that he was "shocked" that city staff were recommending that council pass that ban on wine on grocery store shelves.

“It’s surprising to me that the city would not want to take the opportunity to help local growers promote their products,” Jones said in June 2017.

Years later, a different council was in place.

Coun. Mike Klassen successfully moved a motion in 2023 to lift the city's ban on grocery stores being able to merchandise wine on grocery store shelves. Jones told BIV the day after Klassen's motion passed that he was already "investigating" logistics around selling wine on shelves at one of his Vancouver grocery stores.

"There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses and getting behind the industry," Klassen told BIV Monday.

"I went [to the Cambie Street Save-On-Foods] and I was kind of blown away by how many wineries they had represented from all the wine regions, including Vancouver Island, which is nice to see."

Liquor licence restrictions play a role in limiting wine on grocery store shelves

When the province in 2015 made wine sales in grocery stores legal, it dictated a strict distance restriction for common licence classes to sell alcohol in stores. That restriction was that any retailer with the most common licence types could not be closer than one kilometre from another store that sold alcohol.

Grocery store executives grimaced.

Glen Clark, then-president of the Jim Pattison Group, which owns Save-On-Foods, told BIV in 2015 that "there’ll be very few grocery stores selling wine if the geographic restriction is maintained."

Save-On-Foods' way to get around the geographic restriction was to have licences that were former BC Vintners Quality Alliance (BCVQA) licences. That is the class of licence that was exempt from the distance requirements.

This is why the chain's Cambie Street store can be across the street and down a block from the government liquor store at the corner of Cambie Street and West 8th Avenue. The Save-On-Foods store is also across the street and down a block from the Liberty Wine Merchants store, which is a store within a store at the Whole Foods grocery store at Cambie Street and West 8th Avenue.

Former BCVQA licences are different from other retail liquor licences

The B.C. government created BCVQA retail liquor licences to increase visibility for B.C. wines, and owners long had to exclusively sell BCVQA wines.

The Canadian government then agreed to a side letter to the CUSMA [Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement] trade agreement. That forced B.C. in 2019 to allow those BCVQA retail wine licence owners to also sell international wines if they wanted.

Save-On-Foods therefore could sell international wine at its grocery stores if its executives desired. Their plan has been, however, to only sell B.C. wine. Executives have told BIV through the years that their rationale is that they want to support local products.

Save-On-Foods was not immediately able to provide an executive to speak to BIV about its Cambie Street store selling wine.

Liberty Wine Merchants owner Robert Simpson told BIV Tuesday morning that another reason why it makes good business sense for Save-On-Foods to only sell B.C. wines is that its licence class allows the grocer to sell those wines on commission. That means that the company only pays supplier wineries when customers buy their wines, Simpson explained.

That is in contrast to Simpson, whose licence requires him to buy his entire inventory before he puts products on shelves for sale, he said.

Simpson told BIV he thinks he might lose some business to Save-On-Foods but the impact will be minimal.

"There may be a tiny bit of crossover, a few bottles here or there," he said.

The business loss is not expected to be huge because Simpson's store sells rare international wines, vintage ports, sherries and other distinctive products, he said.

He has long sold a significantly different selection of products than the government-owned liquor store across the street, he noted.

"An antique store and Ikea are both in the furniture business, but you go to them for very different things," Simpson said.