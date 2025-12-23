Metro Vancouver News

BC holiday travellers hindered by ferry delays and highway closures

Photo: The Canadian Press Transport trucks travel on Coquihalla Highway after it was reopened to commercial traffic northeast of Hope, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Travellers in British Columbia have had to cope with highway closures and ferry delays as they try to get to their holiday destinations.

DriveBC says the Coquihalla Highway has reopened in both directions between Hope and Merritt after vehicle incidents forced the closure overnight, although it notes that a travel advisory remains in effect.

It says drivers can expect compact snow and narrow lanes because of the heavy snow load.

Highway camera footage overnight shows the route blanketed in snow.

Highway 3 remains closed in both directions since the atmospheric rivers washed away sections of the route earlier this month, although the Transportation Ministry has said it hopes to be able to reopen the highway between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

BC Ferries says it's experiencing heavy traffic volume on its major routes, warning people without reservations to expect multiple sailing waits.

The backlog comes a day after dozens of sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island were cancelled due to high winds on Monday.