Documentary captures BC riders' record-smashing race around the world

Photo: . Documentary filmmaker Edwin El Bainou captures a moment with North Vancouver motorcycle enthusiasts Ryan Kluftinger and Connor Bondlow on their record-breaking trip around the world. | Contributed

Some people’s dream vacation is a wine-tasting tour in the south of France, while for others, it may look like a relaxing week by the beach with some grilled fish and a good book.

For Ryan Kluftinger, originally from Kelowna, and Connor Bondlow, the dream was a little different: A gruelling 16-day motorcycle endurance ride around five continents, surviving on little more than gas station food and power naps in roadside ditches.

“I always wanted to do a big trip while I could call it work, because we’re just a bunch of lucky little punks who get to ride around on bikes and call it a job,” said Kluftinger, who recently shared in the new overland world circumnavigation record of 16 days and 23 hours.

Kluftinger and Bondlow work at FortNine, a Montreal-based motorcycle retailer that has developed a substantial online following over the past few years for their motorcycling videos. Kluftinger and Bondlow create the content from the company’s North Vancouver office.

Last fall, the pair took “motorcycling video” to another level, circumnavigating the world on Ducatis with an award-winning filmmaker, Edwin El Bainou, riding on the back of Kluftinger’s bike and filming the whole time.

The result is Yalla Habibi, a new feature-length documentary that traces the trio’s adventure, traversing five continents at a dizzying pace.

They rode from Anchorage to Miami, Lisbon to Istanbul, Mumbai to Kolkata, Bangkok to Singapore and Perth to Sydney.

Their record is inclusive of all flights, border delays, and sleep – the clock started when they left from Vancouver and didn’t stop until they returned.

To avoid shipping delays, FortNine secured a deal with Ducati to have two Multistrada V4 Rally motorcycles waiting for the trio at each airport, which Kluftinger called a “massive logistical challenge,” but necessary to complete the feat.

A record-setting motorcycle ride

Kluftinger said part of the motivation for the trip was to set a clean record, as the previous overland record was in dispute.

There were two different attempts of around 19 days set in 2002 and 2005, but neither attempt accounted for rest days or travel, and neither record-holder recognized the other, leading, at one point, to a somewhat public spat.

When Kluftinger saw one of the previous record-holders speak at an event, the idea to settle the debate was born.

“I thought, well, that’s great,” Kluftinger laughed. “I can go on a big trip and still be able to tell my wife that I’d be back in about two weeks.”

Bondlow spent an entire year planning the expedition, with the flights booked and a down-to-the-minute itinerary mapped into a chart.

At times, they were passing through multiple countries per day. Kluftinger recalled one ride day that began in Italy and eventually passed through Croatia and Serbia and several other eastern European countries in the dark, to arrive in Turkey just in time to make their flight. They slept on the flight and woke up in Mumbai at 6 a.m., ready to ride again.

“I think we were fortunate enough to still experience a lot, but the pace of those experiences is jarring,” he said.

Kluftinger recalled major highlights of the trip, like riding through the “storybook towns” of Slovenia on a moonlit night, or experiencing the “free-flowing school of fish method of traffic conveyance” that moves the 23-million population of Mumbai through the city streets with little regard for western-style road rules.

Then there were the lows, like seriously underestimating how cold the Australian Nullarbor Plain gets in September, and having no choice but to push through 30-hour days on a desolate stretch of freezing highway with no opportunity to seek shelter from the wind.

Pushing the limit, or following the speed limits?

While setting a world overland record might seem like it requires constant high speeds, Kluftinger said the trio spent the trip riding with the pace of local traffic.

“The trick to endurance riding is actually not to ride very fast,” he said. “The faster you’re going, the more your brain has to run at a higher processing speed… It’s very mentally fatiguing to ride like that.”

Then there is the question of safety, both for themselves and for the other road users who didn’t sign up to participate in a race, Kluftinger acknowledged.

“Motorcycles have a bit of a bad rap, because people ride them stupid fast, and shoot themselves off the corners on the Sea-to-Sky every weekend. And that is indeed very dumb and very dangerous,” he said. “[We] never want to be assholes, just running some stupid, meaningless race at the potential cost of endangering others.”

So while they occasionally lost time sitting in traffic or riding a casual 50 kilometres per hour, they made up for it by cutting down on basically everything else.

Ride days lasted 20-40 hours, depending on when the gas ran out. Gas station stops were cut down to 5-6 minutes with one rider running in to buy food while the other filled the tanks.

Sleeping was relegated to planes and 4-5 hour naps in the gravel at the side of the road in their clothes and helmets, which Kluftinger said make surprisingly effective pillows.

Let’s go, my friend!

The result was not only an undisputed record but the ultimate adventure documentary intended to inspire others who are looking for motivation to try something big.

They decided to keep the movie light rather than focus on the grittier aspects of record-setting and personal-legacy-touting that has come to define extreme sport documentaries.

“The reality is that this is a dumb thing. Like, no one cares if you go around the world at some number that’s shorter than anyone else has,” Kluftinger said. “That’s a completely arbitrary thing and it definitely doesn’t matter when you hold it up against the family that you have at home.”

Filmmaker El Bainou said riding on the back of a bike while shooting all day was “brutal,” but it was the only way to capture the myriad small moments that make up the reality of breaking a speed record.

“We’ve got a great story to tell and I can’t wait for people to watch it,” El Bainou said.

Yalla Habibi, which roughly translates from Arabic as “Let’s go, my friend,” premieres at Vancouver’s Rio Theatre on Dec. 22, and will be available to rent on Vimeo from anywhere in the world after that date.

“We wanted the movie to be fun,” Kluftinger said. “We want to put people in the rider’s seat and let them vicariously experience how much of a joy it is to go around the world and to ride an exciting, fast machine and to try something kind of silly and dumb with your friends.”