Delta mayor still waiting for signs of high-tech security border boost

Photo: Delta Optimist photo. Delta Mayor George Harvie is still concerned about port security.

While the federal government maintains it’s boosting security at B.C. ports, Delta Mayor George Harvie is still waiting to see a particular sign of it.

So far, there is no indication that large scanners, which container trucks can drive through, have reached Deltaport, Harvie said.

“From what I’m hearing, there is no such thing as rolling scanners. So I won’t be happy until I hear a percentage, that is way above three percent containers being examined, which is close to what it is now,” he said Thursday.

Harvie said he knows there’s been some improvement to Canada Border Services Agency equipment but hasn’t seen rolling scanners as used in Europe.

“It’s not that I haven’t been asking,” he said, adding he’s relying on Delta MP Jill McKnight for updates.

Federal Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon was in Vancouver recently and told Global TV Dec. 16 that the government is making continuous improvements but can't be specific.

Under the $1.3-billion Border Plan announced a year ago, the CBSA has spent $6.25 million for large-scale imaging (X-ray) systems, and committed another $31 million for other equipment.

New detection tools will enhance ability to spot drugs and precursors at the border.

Included are imaging and trace-detection tools, regional satellite labs, and handheld chemical analyzers.

An additional $24 million of equipment is planned for delivery in 2026, with more in the following years.

The agency uses canine teams, large and small X-ray machines and handheld devices in searching for drugs on the waterfront.

Harvie wants CBSA’s upgrades in port security technology to be explained.

CBSA though says it can’t confirm the techniques used at specific locations for security reasons.

Harvie has been campaigning for years for a replacement of the port police, disbanded in 1997, but said last March that law enforcement on the waterfront is changing and said he was pushing for more scanners.

“The answer isn't going back to the old model. It’s much more sophisticated today. Crime is much more sophisticated,” he said.