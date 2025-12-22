Metro Vancouver News

Cocaine seizure by CBSA agents at Tsawwassen inspection facility

Photo: CBSA Photo. CBSA officers seize 26.2 kg of cocaine from a marine shipment originating in Colombia.

The CBSA has announced another major drug seizure by its officers.

In a news release on Monday morning, Dec. 22, the CBSA said that on Oct. 31, Border Services Officers in Metro Vancouver Marine Operations intercepted more than 26 kg of cocaine from a marine shipment at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility (TCEF).

With the support of CBSA’s Detector Dog Service, border services officers at TCEF conducted a thorough search and detected 23 bricks hidden in the ceiling of a shipping container declared to be carrying boxes of frozen fruit. A total of 26.2 kg of cocaine was seized from the container that originated in Colombia.

The drugs were transferred to the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region, Drugs and Organized Crime for further investigation.

“Drug cartels are constantly testing our borders and our ability to protect them,” said federal minister of public safety Gary Anandasangaree in a news release. “The people who work at CBSA are our first line of defence against these criminals and the drugs they want to bring into Canada. This seizure shows just how hard CBSA works to keep our borders secure and our communities safe.”

CBSA regional director Nina Patel said the successful seizure is a direct result of the vigilance and dedication of the CBSA officers who keep our country safe.

“We are proud of the strong partnership with the RCMP as we continue to fight against organized crime and protect our communities,” she added.