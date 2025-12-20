Metro Vancouver News

'Hazardous driving conditions' on B.C. highways, warnings for ferries and flights

'Hazardous' road conditions

Photo: njw1224/E+/Getty Images Find out how storms could impact travel on B.C. highways like the Coquihalla and impacts to BC Ferries and flights to YVR or YXX airport in December 2025

If you're planning to travel outside of Metro Vancouver this weekend or over the holidays, check travel conditions everywhere.

Significant storms, along with changing road, ocean and airport conditions in the Lower Mainland and across Canada, have made travel difficult for some this month.

Weather could continue to impact travel this weekend and heading into next week, warns Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor.

"I think the big news in the short-term is the Coquihalla is experiencing significant snowfall at this point," he says. "Travel in the Coquihalla is not looking good moving forward. There was substantial snowfall yesterday, with 40 centimetres on the summit."

A series of storms is producing bands of moisture across the B.C. Interior on Friday (Dec. 19) with a total of 20 to 30 cm of snowfall expected. On Saturday, an additional 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Heavy snowfall will make driving conditions challenging, with reduced visibility. Road closures are possible and quickly changing weather can make for "hazardous driving conditions," Proctor says.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton remains closed due to flooding. It isn't expected to reopen for several weeks as crews work to restore the area.

Drivers should check DriveBC for current road conditions before heading out on their journey. They should also check the weather forecast in their destination as well as the route they plan to take.

Could there be more BC Ferries cancellations?

BC Ferries doesn't have any cancellations listed on its website for local sailings out of or into Metro Vancouver headed into the weekend. However, numerous sailings were cancelled this week in the wake of powerful windstorms that knocked out power to over 120,000 British Columbians and over 70,000 in the Lower Mainland.

More wind is expected as a strong westerly flow continues to produced general instability in the region, although no powerful gusting is expected on Friday and Saturday. But an organized rainstorm Sunday or Monday may include inclement conditions, Proctor says.

"We are going to be windy at times on Sunday and Monday with a more organized system," he says. "This will most affect things in the Strait of Georgia. But right now it's hard to put a real feel for how strong the winds will be. You will want to check sailing cancellations."

Could changing conditions impact flights?

Local weather conditions don't look like they will impact operations at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) or Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) up to Christmas Day.

But flights could still be cancelled.

Destructive winter storms wreaked havoc on the Prairies this week, stranding passengers at the Winnipeg International Airport (YWG) and in classrooms. Calgary International Airport (YYC) suspended operations on Wednesday due to bad weather.

YVR and YXX each had flight delays and cancellations through the week due to weather systems in other parts of the country.

Air passengers should also check the Metro Vancouver weather forecast and conditions at their destinations before heading to the airport. Major storms across the continent can impact flight schedules.

YVR offers a tool that allows passengers to view a step-by-step guide through the airport based on their specific flight information. From here, you can see if your flight is delayed along with any updates you should know.

You should also check with your airline before visiting the airport for the status of your flight.