B.C. police look for more victims after two people charged with child exploitation
Police seeking more victims
Police in Surrey, B.C., are looking for additional victims in a child exploitation case that has resulted in charges being approved against two people.
They say an investigation began more than a year ago into offences that are believed to have taken place between 2021 and 2024 related to child sexual abuse material.
Police say two people were identified as suspects and, on Dec. 10, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against a 28-year-old Carter Cooke and 21-year-old Mika Nhuien.
The pair now face a variety of charge, including child luring and making, possessing and distributing child pornography.
Police say the case remains active.
They are appealing to the public in the search for potential victims, witnesses or anyone with information to speak with police.
More Metro Vancouver News
- Progressive Tories launchAlberta - 12:32 pm
- Police seeking more victimsSurrey - 12:03 pm
- Weeks before Hwy 3 opensHighway 3 - 12:02 pm
- Really experience The KingSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Busted for funny moneyQuesnel - 11:57 am