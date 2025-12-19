Metro Vancouver News

B.C. police look for more victims after two people charged with child exploitation

Police seeking more victims

Photo: The Canadian Press A member of the Surrey Police Service stands during the Surrey Police Service's Change of Command and Colour Presentation Ceremony in Surrey, on Tuesday April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Police in Surrey, B.C., are looking for additional victims in a child exploitation case that has resulted in charges being approved against two people.

They say an investigation began more than a year ago into offences that are believed to have taken place between 2021 and 2024 related to child sexual abuse material.

Police say two people were identified as suspects and, on Dec. 10, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against a 28-year-old Carter Cooke and 21-year-old Mika Nhuien.

The pair now face a variety of charge, including child luring and making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Police say the case remains active.

They are appealing to the public in the search for potential victims, witnesses or anyone with information to speak with police.